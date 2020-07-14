Wednesday is tax day

Wednesday, July 15 is the deadline to file and pay your 2019 federal income taxes.
Earlier this year, the Internal Revenue Service postponed the tax filing deadline from the normal date of April 15 to July 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline will not be extended further, meaning the deadline to pay without penalties and interest is July 15.
If you need an extension to prepare returns, you will need to file a Form 4868 by July 15 to receive a three-month automatic extension to file in October. However, filing an extension does not exempt you from payment, which will accrue interest and steep penalties after July 15