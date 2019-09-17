Wednesday is senior citizen day, dollar rides at Coffee County Fair

Wednesday is a busy day at the Coffee County Fair! As far as midway rides are concerned, it is dollar day from 6 p.m. until closing, so $1 for all rides. But there are plenty of other activities. Senior Citizen’s Program begins a 9 a.m. at the grandstands, the Antique Tractor Parade is at 10:30 a.m., the Antique Tractor Races will be at 1 p.m., the Nick’s Kids Show at 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m., and Refuge will play the grandstands at 7 p.m. and By Faith will play at 8 p.m. Go enjoy the 162nd annual fair – it’s only here until Saturday.