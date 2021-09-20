Watts announces bid for Coffee Co Road Superintendent

Ronnie Watts, who has over 40-years of experience in the “road building” business has announced his plans to run for office for Coffee County Road Superintendent.
Currently, he owns and operates Watts Asphalt Maintenance company.
Ronnie Watts served as assistant road superintendent from 2010-2014.
“I Look forward to the opportunity to serve the good people of Coffee County and to put my expertise to work maintaining our many hundred miles of county roads,” Watts said.
Watts will be running in the Democratic primary in May. If he were to win, he would face the Republican nominee in August, 2022.