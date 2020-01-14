Watch for scammers after storm damage

While the area received minimal storm damage this past Saturday, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance is reminding the public to beware of storm chase scammers – or unlicensed contract scammers.
Here are a few reminders from the department:
-Remember that a contractor’s license is required before bidding or price negotiations when the total cost of the project is $25,000 or more.
-Make sure the contractor is properly licensed. Write down the license number and verify that it is legitimate by clicking here.
-Get several bids and check references before committing to a contractor.
-Be wary of contractors selling repairs door-to-door and those who use high-pressure sales tactics to get you to make a rash decision.
-Generally, do not pay more than 1/3 of the cost upfront and make sure you have the terms of payment in writing.
-If you are dealing with a company or person who promises to remove debris from your property, ask them to list the services they will provide in writing. Ensure that your contract provides for you to make an inspection and approve the work before making the final payment.
-Keep a record of your property damage and any repairs made to your property.
-Take photos of any repair work you believe was not done correctly.