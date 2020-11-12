Warren County to implement mask mandate beginning Friday

Warren County Executive Jimmy Haley signed an order mandating face coverings in Warren County beginning at 12 a.m. Nov. 13.
The order, in part, reads: “A mandate order is enacted for all residents and visitors in settings where close proximity to others is anticipated and especially where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
The order goes on to state that large gatherings are “strongly discouraged” but does not ban them.
The order also says that local law enforcement will issue “verbal warnings” if guidelines are not followed.
“Both city of McMinnville and Warren County law enforcement officials will promote the use of masks in public areas and will issue verbal warnings when there is a disregard for the use of masks and social distancing guidelines established by the CDC,” the order reads.
Exemptions include children 12 and under (except in school settings), while eating or drinking and while outdoors, among others.
The orders states that all public schools and school- related events will be “required to subscribe to these orders.”
