Warren County Sheriff’s Department warns of counterfeit bills being passed

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is issuing a warning to everyone in the area regarding counterfeit bills. The department is encouraging everyone to take extra precaution when receiving cash for business transactions because counterfeit bills have been located.
The department said it has received reports of fake bills actually being passed in the area.
Anyone with information or concerns should contact the Warren Co. sheriff’s department by calling 668-7000. In Coffee County, alert authorities at 931-728-9555.