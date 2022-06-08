Warren County Sheriff’s Department looking for fugitives

Warren County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating two fugitives.
WCSD states that there are active warrants for the arrest of Dale “Sam” Deason Jr. and Christopher “Levi” Lavern Ferguson for aggravated robbery and attempted criminal homicide in relation to a robbery that allegedly occurred in Warren County on Monday, June 6 where a victim was shot with a shotgun.
Both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows the whereabouts of these two subjects, call local law enforcement and alert immediately.