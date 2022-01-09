Warren County family loses home to fire, donations sought

A house near the Warren County fairgounds was completely destroyed by fire Friday morning.
The house at 51 Kayla Lane was owned by Edwin and Pam Myers. They were not home and no injuries were reported, according to a news report by WOWC. Fire officials say an alternate heating source was likely the cause of the fire but investigation continues.
According to WOWC, the family did not have insurance and are in need of donations from household goods to clothes.
Pam Myers wears size 1 and 2 pants, small shirts and size 6.5 shoes. Edwin Myers wears size 36 pants, 1XL or 2XL shirts and size 12 shoes. You can call 931-414-9526 for more information on dropoff locations and hours.