Warren Co. man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

An investigation by Special Agents with the Technical Services Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, has resulted in the arrest of a McMinnville man on exploitation charges.
In 2018, TBI Agents received information via a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was in possession of files believed to be child pornography. During the course of the investigation, Agents determined that the account involved belonged to an individual who was subsequently identified as Darrick Webb. The investigation further revealed that Webb was in possession of more than one hundred images consistent with child pornography.
On November 1st, the Warren County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Darrick Brandon Webb (DOB 05/16/1983) with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and eight counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Webb was arrested on November 6th, and booked into the Warren County Jail on a $25,000 bond.