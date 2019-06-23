Wanted Man Captured in Franklin County
The man was out of jail on probation after pleading guilty to felony reckless endangerment.
Bean was found late Thursday in Franklin County.
He was previously arrested and sentenced in 2017 after a deadly car chase in Grundy County. Bean was driving with 20-year-old Shelby Comer in the car when Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Holmes tried to make a traffic stop. Officials said Bean failed to stop and led a chase. The TBI reported that Grundy County Deputy Mike Holmes fired on the vehicle several times as Bean drove past, and one bullet hit and killed Comer.
Bean was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to felony reckless endangerment, this after he agreed to testify in a separate murder trial. Bean has agreed to testify, if necessary, in the state’s murder case against Daniel Chandler. Chandler is accused of killing his wife Samantha Kathleen Chandler. Her body was discovered in Grundy County.