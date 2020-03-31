Walmart to start checking employee temps

Walmart announced that it will begin taking the temperature of employees when they report to work, and tell them to stay home or seek medical care if a fever of a least 100 degrees is present.
This will be implemented in all stores and distribution centers, including Manchester Walmart, but this will begin at distribution and fulfillment centers in COVID-19 hotspots.
Employees with a high temperature will not be allowed to return to work until they are fever free for at least three days.
New storage units are available
If you need extra space, ACME Storage can help. Brand new units with 24-7 access and security.