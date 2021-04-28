VFW to host two events in May; venue change for honors day and fair

Your Manchester Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 is hosting two special Vietnam-Era Veterans events in May.
The Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Dinner is set for Thursday, May 13th,
beginning at 6 PM. This event is open to all Vietnam-Era veterans and their
families and will feature a special, complimentary meal. Guest speakers
will be Howard Thompson, First Lieutenant, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and
Captain Bill Robinson, U.S. Air Force – the longest-held enlisted prisoner
of war (POW) in Vietnam.
Registration is required, as seating is limited to 100 guests. The event
will be held at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in
Manchester. To register, contact VFW Commander Kimberly King at 251-554-8836
or email: flygal46@yahoo.com <mailto:flygal46@yahoo.com>
On Saturday May 15th, VFW will host its 3rd annual Vietnam-Era Veterans
Honors Day and Fair beginning at 8 AM at Westwood Middle School, 505 Taylor
Street in Manchester. This event is free and open to the public; and
concludes at 2 PM.
A “Walk and Learn” event will allow attendees to walk around the track,
stopping at various tent areas along their journey, to learn different facts
about the Vietnam War and our local veterans’ organizations. A walking stick
is available for purchase upon registration, and stickers will be issued for
it at each learning stop. This event is ideal for children, young adults,
veterans and anyone else wishing to participate and learn more. Arrive
early: “Walk and Learn” is first come, first served, from 8 AM until 10:30
AM.
Following “Walk & Learn”, our main event at 11:30 AM will feature special
guest speakers First Lieutenant Howard Thompson and Captain Bill Robinson.
Those in attendance will be mesmerized by the astonishing, informative
stories our speakers will share.
