The local VFW Post 10904 in Manchester received 4 awards at the Tennessee State Convention this past weekend. The VFW won awards for All-State Post, Community Service, Membership and a National award for their Vietnam Day event.
The VFW also won a $100 drawing for the Post from a membership drive program.
This coming Friday is a special “Stars and Stripes Celebration” event for everyone. If you have kids or grandkids, consider taking them to this one. It is being put on by the Murfreesboro Symphony and will have food and fun. The event will be held at Fountains at Gateway; 1500 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. The event starts at 6 pm. Please consider wearing a uniform as they are asking for vets to do that or at least wear a veteran’s shirt if possible.
Lastly, this Saturday, June 29th, is their monthly VFW breakfast. All are invited and encouraged to attend. They will be serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Please bring a friend and enjoy some fellowship.
VFW Post 10904 in Manchester Receives 4 Awards
