Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904
invites everyone to the VFW Breakfast, this Saturday, April 24, from 7 AM –
9:30 AM at the Coffee County Veterans Building, 130 Shelton Road in
Manchester.
The public is welcome – your Manchester VFW is pleased to serve our
community a hearty all-you-can-eat breakfast for only $6.50 per person,
although donations are always welcome. The VFW Breakfast is held the last
Saturday of each month: mark your calendar so you don’t miss out.
Thanks to Humana Health Care for paying all food costs – so 100% of proceeds
will be available to help area veterans.
For more information and to stay current on the latest local VFW news, visit
our website at www.vfwpost10904.com <http://www.vfwpost10904.com .
VFW invites community to breakfast this weekend
