VFW announces Vietnam Veterans event for October have been cancelled

“The Manchester, Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904
announced that the Vietnam Veterans Events, scheduled for
mid-October, have been cancelled.
This year would have been the third year for Vietnam Veterans to be honored
with a special dinner, followed by a day of recognition and appreciation.
Originally scheduled for late March, circumstances compelled VFW to
reschedule events to October 8th for the dinner and October 10th for their
day at the fairgrounds. Out of an abundance of caution, however, and in
recognition of many Vietnam Veterans’ health concerns, the events for 2020
have been cancelled completely, organizers announced.
Planned guest speaker Bill Robinson, the longest-held prisoner in the
Vietnam War, has graciously rescheduled his remarks to early 2021.
“VFW looks forward to honoring the service and sacrifice of our Vietnam Veterans when
conditions for such events are more favorable.
For more information and to stay current on the latest VFW news, visit their
website at www.vfwpost10904.com