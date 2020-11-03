VFW announces essay contest winners

Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts two essay competitions.
The Voice of Democracy contest is comprised of a typed essay, audio recording and must be 3 to 5 minutes in length.
It is open to students in grades 9-12, and this year’s theme was, “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
The Patriots Pen essay competition comprised of a 300-400 typewritten essay. It is open to 6th, 7th and 8th grade students and this year’s theme was, “What is Patriotism to Me?”
This year’s winners are as follows:
Winners in the Patriots Pen Competition:
1st place: James Farless, Temple Baptist School; 7th grade
2nd place: Chandler Grace Meacham; Westwood Middle School; 8th grade
3rd place: Keena Elizabeth Seivers; Westwood Middle School; 8th grade
4th place: Sydney Reagan Wells; Westwood Middle School; 8th grade
5th place: Mariah Stewart; Temple Baptist School; 8th grade.
Winners in the Voice of Democracy Competition:
1st place: David Tran, Webb School; 10th grade
2nd place: Lexie Stewart, Temple Baptist School; 12th grade
3rd place: Lauren Perry, Coffee County High School; 11th grade
4th place: Grace Butler, Temple Baptist; 12th grade
Essay entries were submitted from 4 schools with 51 essays entered in the Patriots Pen essay contest and 24 essays entered in the Voice of Democracy contest for a total of 75 entries.
The top 3 essays, will now move up to the VFW District level, where they will be judged against the winning entries from 10 other VFW Posts, by December 15th.
An Awards Ceremony will be held at VFW Post 10904 on January 11th for all winners and their families.