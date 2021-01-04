Vaccines to be very limited at fairgounds this week; allotment is already booked

After announcing on Sunday (Jan 3) that vaccines would start being administered by the health department at the Coffee County Fairgrounds this week, the health department is now saying that vaccines are limited and unavailable for this week.
According to Allen Lendley with the Coffee County EMA, the health department will indeed have a limited number of vaccines at the Coffee County fairgrounds Wednesday morning. However, the department has already booked up the expected available vaccinations for this week – including Wednesday and Friday. In other words – if you haven’t already spoken with the health department and have a vaccine scheduled – then don’t show up to get a vaccine.
Tennessee and Coffee County is currently in phase 1a1 and 1a2, which allows for ages 75 and older to receive vaccines. When vaccines are available, it will be a drive-through format according to Katie McMinn with the Coffee County Health Department. Also, there will be a pre-registration process to “reduce long lines and wait times.” However, more information on how to register for a vaccine appointment is not yet available.
Beginning on Wednesday (Jan. 6) the health department is offering vaccines on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at the fairgrounds, with testing being performed on Tuesdays and Thursdays. However – as previously stated – no vaccines will be available this week unless you are already scheduled.
For more information please reach out to the Local Health Department:
Tullahoma – 931-455-9369
Manchester – 931-723-5134