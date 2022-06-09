US Marshals make arrests in Shelbyville

In neighboring Shelbyville, on Tuesday (6/7/2022) members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Shelbyville Police Department, and United States Marshal’s Service apprehended Donald Harris Jr. of Memphis. In addition, another male was arrested.
Donald Harris
Harris was wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.
Officers attempted to take Harris into custody at a Barksdale Lane apartment, where he was able to jump out of a bedroom window. After a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody without incident.
Craig Green
During a subsequent search of that address, investigators made contact with 43-year old Craig Green of Shelbyville. Officials say that in his bedroom they located approximately 4 grams of crack cocaine, crystal “ice” methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, along with a 12 gauge shotgun. Green was taken into custody and charged with possession of a schedule II drug with intent to resale, possession of schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
-THUNDER RADIO NEWS PARTNER WGNS RADIO PROVIDED THIS STORY.