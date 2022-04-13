UPDATED INFO: Sheriff’s Department continues to search for suspected thieves

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities need your help locating two white males who are suspects in a trailer theft from the Busy Corner storage on April 1. They are also suspected of breaking into storage units.
The trailer has since been recovered.
However, authorities are still seeking the individuals allegedly responsible for taking the trailer and breaking into units. From a surveillance photo (see below), the truck is a white, extended cab pickup truck.
Authorities say the individuals and/or truck could be in the Bedford or Rutherford County area.
Anyone with information should contact investigator Brandon Gullett at 931-728-3591,