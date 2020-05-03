Updated COVID-19 numbers for today

We have a weekend update of COVID-19 cases in the state of Tennessee and here in Coffee County.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, there are now 13,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee. There are 5,814 cases classified s recovered, leaving 7.373 active cases in the entire state. There have been 210 confirmed deaths and 1,135 hospitalizations. There have been 204,607 total tests performed.
Meanwhile, in Coffee County there are now 41 confirmed cases, with 16 recoveries. This leaves 25 active cases. There have been 1,178 negative tests in Coffee County.