Updated COVID-19 numbers for Coffee County

According to newly reported numbers on Monday, there are currently 482 active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County.
There have been 82 total virus related deaths in Coffee County.
Across the state of Tennessee, there have been 7,050 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths. There are currently 2,660 hospitalizations
In Coffee County, vaccines are being administered to those age 75 and older as supplies are available. To sign up to be on the vaccine waiting list, click here.
The Tennessee gas price average has increased for two consecutive weeks, up five cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.19 which is 22 cents more than one month ago and nearly 15 cents less than one year ago.