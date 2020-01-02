Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

UPDATE: Vehicle that belonged to man who was found dead has been transported back to Coffee Co.

Coffee County authorities have traveled to Oklahoma and transported back the vehicle that belonged to Johnny Tesar, 68, who was allegedly killed Monday night, Dec. 30 in Lakewood Park. 

Authorities say his car was discovered in Oklahoma the morning after Tesar was found dead and arrested were Tyler Carter, 20, and Sasha Payton, 33. They have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and are being held in Oklahoma and await extradition back to Coffee County on those theft charges. Authorities say more charges are likely coming against Carter and Payton. 