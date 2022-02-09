UPDATE: suspect who allegedly stole two vehicles and led officers on two pursuits was on probation for theft

UPDATE
Authorities arrested Richard Lightburn, 42, on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after he allegedly stole two vehicles over a two day period and led authorities on two high-speed pursuits.
Thunder Radio News has learned that Lightburn was on probation in Murfreesboro for, of all things, theft charges.
According to Thunder Radio news partner WGNS Radio, Lightburn allegedly stole a F-250 pickup from a contractor working on a project along Old Lascassas Pike. The contractor noted that he heard the sound of his struck being started and at that point, he looked and saw his F-250 driving away and identified Lightburn as the driver. Apparently, Lightburn had been hired by the contractor and had been on the job for 2 days before allegedly taking the truck. He faces charges in Rutherford County in addition to his current probation.
Lightburn also faces fresh charges in Coffee County after this week’s incident. In Coffee County, he is facing two charges of theft of a motor vehicle, two for felony evading arrest, one for evading arrest on foot, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, two counts of driving on revoked and reckless driving.
ORIGINAL STORY, POSTED FEBRUARY 9, 2022
A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing two vehicles and leading Coffee County authorities on – not one – but two high-speed pursuits.
According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigator Brandon Gullett, a vehicle was stolen at about 1:30 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 7 from Love’s Truck Stop near Interstate-24 exit 117. That vehicle was located by authorities near Anderson St. in Tullahoma. A pursuit was initiated, at which point the suspect turned onto Joint Park Blvd. Authorities say the suspect ditched the vehicle and bailed on foot.
“Manchester Police Department canine units tracked him until about 10 p.m. Monday night to no avail,” Gullett told Thunder Radio News. “Today (Tuesday), about 10 a.m., I received a tip that the suspect was seen walking near Joint Park Blvd.”
At this point, the suspect allegedly stole another vehicle that was later located by authorities near the intersection of Highway 41 and 53. A second pursuit followed, that went down Old Tullahoma Highway. It finally ended near the Fraternal Order of Police building when the suspect attempted to avoid spike strips and crashed into a field. He was taken into custody at that point.
The suspect has been identified by authorities as Richard Lightburn, age 42. He is facing two charges of theft of a motor vehicle, two for felony evading arrest, one for evading arrest on foot, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony, two counts of driving on revoked and reckless driving.