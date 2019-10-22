UPDATE: PBA outdoor venue on property that is jointly owned; PBA looks to resolve issue as quickly as possible

The Manchester Times reported over the weekend that the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center and the Public Building Authority built its new outdoor venue and 33% of the project is on property not owned by the county or the Public Building Authority, which oversees the conference center. Thunder Radio picked up that story Monday, Oct. 21.
But actually, the new venue is on a piece of property that is jointly owned by the PBA and an individual named Wayne Lance, according to Zach Lowry with the PBA. Lance owns approximately 33% of that jointly-owned property.
However, conference center management did not have written permission or a written agreement from Lance to make the improvements to the property. Although general manager Rebecca French told the PBA last week that she had verbal permission from Lance before proceeding.
According to Lowry, the PBA actually can’t currently run permanent electrical to the venue. He said that the county, the PBA and/or the City of Manchester may end up having to purchase Lance’s portion of the property. Lowry said the PBA hopes to resolve the issue very quickly because events are scheduled at the venue.