Update on vaccine numbers in Coffee County, statewide

A total of 169,070 COVID-19 vaccinations have been reported in Tennessee as of Monday, Jan. 4.
In Coffee County, 1.85 percent of the county’s population has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a tiny portion of the 55,000-plus residents of the county.
Frustration over the speed of vaccine rollout and communication has been evident this week.
The department of health began vaccinating those 75 and older on Wednesday (Jan. 6) at the Coffee County fairgrounds. However, only a limited number of doses were available and those were booked by Monday of this week – although there is no clear method for booking an appointment, other than calling the Coffee County Health Department.
The health department told Thunder Radio News that there will be an appointment procedure, but details are unavailable. Vaccines will be done “drive-up” style.
In an email to the Tennessee Department of Health, state representative Rush Bricken questioned the lack of information flowing to the public.
“Citizens want a coordinated transparent effort to be able to set up an appointments based on vaccine availability,” Bricken’s email reads. “Citizens need to know what vaccine supply is available , and when new shipments are expected at the local level. This new tool doesn’t do that. I hear other states have an appointment system, why don’t we.”
The “new tool” Bricken was referring to was the Tennessee Department of Health’s online tool designed to let Tennesseans know when they are eligible to receive a vaccine.