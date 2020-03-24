Update on COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

Tennessee Department of Health issued updated numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee Tuesday afternoon.
As of Tuesday, March 24, there are 667 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 deaths. The highest concentration of cases is in Davidson County, with 183 cases, 99 in Shelby County and 64 in Williamson County.
In regards to surrounding areas, there is one confirmed case in Franklin County and one in Grundy County. There are still no confirmed cases in Coffee County.
You can contact the public information line at 833-556-2476.