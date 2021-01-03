Update on Coffee County active Covid-19 cases, vaccines administered

As of New Years Day – there have been 126,887 vaccinations administered in Tennessee, according to data provided by Tennessee Department of Health. However, this number is likely higher due to a lag in reporting.
As of the same date, 1.21% of the Coffee County population (estimated over 55,000 total) has received at least a partial vaccination.
Currently, there are 547 active cases of the COVID-19 virus reported in Coffee County – a drop from the peak that went over 800 in December. There have been 65 deaths reported in Coffee County and currently 70 Coffee Countians are hospitalized with the virus.
Across the state there have been 6,070 virus related deaths since March of 2020.
Total hospitalizations across the state have topped 3,000: now at 3,176.