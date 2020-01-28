UPDATE: Juveniles shot in Winchester reported in stable conditin

The two juveniles who were allegedly shot by their father in Belvidere Saturday afternoon are reported to be in stable condition.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement updating the public on their conditions Tuesday morning.
The two juveniles, ages 14 and 13, were allegedly shot by their father, Christopher Maxwell, Saturday afternoon in a domestic violence situation at the home, an incident which led to the death of Maxwell’s wife, Holly Raquel Maxwell.
Deputies were called at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a domestic violence situation and, while in route to the scene, shots were fired. Deputies discovered Holly Maxwell deceased on the floor when they arrived. Christopher Maxwell was found in an adjacent milk barn on the property and he was taken into custody. The two juveniles, reported to be Christopher Maxwell’s children, were shot and transported to Vanderbilt and Erlanger.
Christopher Maxwell faces charges of first degree murder, homicide, criminal attempt and aggravated child abuse and neglect. He is being held with no bond.