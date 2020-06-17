UPDATE: COVID-19 active cases remain at 27 in Coffee County

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there remain 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began in March, there have been 97 confirmed cases in Coffee County. There have been 70 people who have recovered from the virus, leaving the 27 active cases.
Meanwhile, statewide there are 10,632 confirmed active cases. There have been 476 confirmed deaths and 2,180 hospitalizations.
