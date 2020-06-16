UPDATE: 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there are 27 active cases of the COVID-19 virus in Coffee County. These numbers come from the Tennessee Department of Health. Since testing began in March, there have been a total of 96 positive tests in Coffee County. However, 69 of those cases have recovered – leaving Coffee County with 27 active cases.
Meanwhile, across the state there are 10,902 confirmed active cases, according to TDH. Since testing began, 31,612 people have been confirmed to have the virus with 20,710 people recovering. There are 472 confirmed deaths and 2,146 hospitalizations.
