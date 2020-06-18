UPDATE: 24 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there are now 24 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
There have been 97 cases in Coffee County since testing began in March. Combined with 73 recoveries, that leaves the 24 current active cases. This is three fewer cases than the prior day.
Across the state, there are 10,646 confirmed active cases. There have been 488 confirmed deaths and 2,209 hospitalizations.
Waiting hours or days for your pharmacy?
Give Southland Pharmacy in Manchester a chance!