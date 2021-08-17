Unity to stop allowing visitors due to COVID-19

Unity Medical Center in Manchester is reimplementing COVID-19 protocols at the hospital in regards to patients and visitors.
The hospital announced Tuesday that it is implementing a no-visitor policy in all areas of the hospital campus at this time.
The hospital is asking that all patients wear a face covering upon entry to the facility and maintain a distance of six feet from others.
“Thank you for allowing us to serve you and helping us maintain the health and safety of our community,” the hospital stated.
The hospital added that due to high testing volumes, rapid testing may not be available at the Unity facility. Unity Medical Center is located on Interstate Dr. in Manchester.