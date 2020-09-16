Unity to close rural health clinic for cleaning

Administrators at Unity Medical Center were notified on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 of a positive COVID-19 result
from Manchester Rural Health Clinic. A decision has been made to close the office for cleaning and to allow other
exposed employees to self-isolate and receive testing.
Unity is happy to provide free COVID testing to any patient that was treated at Manchester Rural Health Clinic on
Monday, September 14, 2020 or Tuesday, September 15, 2020, upon request.
“We are thankful that we were able to avoid having any positive results up until this point,” said Martha McCormick,
CEO. “We knew that this was inevitable due to the nature of this virus. I would like to commend the office staff and
administrators at Manchester Rural Health Clinic for isolating this so quickly.”
We recognize that these are uncertain times and you may have concerns about you, your family members, and friends
receiving medical care, even more so than normal. As always the health and safety of our patients, caregivers and
community is our top priority.
At Unity Medical Center, we remain diligent in our fight against coronavirus (COVID-19), and we want to provide you
with an update about the thoughtful and deliberate steps we’re taking to reopen our hospital and return to standard
operations during this ever-evolving pandemic.
Over the last few months we have become aware that many in our local and non-local communities have not sought
medical care for their urgent healthcare needs unrelated to COVID-19, due to fear and uncertainty about the safety of hospitals. We want to reassure you of the numerous additional protocols that we have implemented to ensure their
safety. We are here to take care of our community and we are well-equipped to handle any health concern they may
have.
Our facilities have maintained historically strict standards for infectious diseases while following updated guidance fromthe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and we will continue to do so to ensure the safety of all. We have carefully prepared for the re-opening of many postponed services. We have introduced enhanced precautions to ensure a safe environment for health care delivery.