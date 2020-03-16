Unity prepared to test for COVID-19

Although Unity Medical Center has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19, hospital officials say it is capable of testing for it. Patients must meet the following guidelines that have been set by the CDC and the THA before receiving a test:
1. Contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case
2. Travel to a high-risk international or domestic location with evidence of widespread community transmission
3. Pregnant women or immunocompromised persons
4. High-risk occupation (healthcare worker, work with elderly/at-risk populations)
5. Severe pneumonia / acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) of unknown etiology
IMPORTANT REMINDERS
• Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing. Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay at home when you are sick
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue
• Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high-touch surfaces regularly.
• Call ahead before presenting to the ER or any physician’s office
If you are having respiratory distress or difficulty breathing, please call the Unity Medical Center Emergency Department 931-450-1732