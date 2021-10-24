Unity Medical patients targeted by scam calls

Patients of Unity Medical Center, Manchester Family Medicine and other area medical practices have been receiving calls from someone posing as an official from the medical office in an attempt to obtain personal information.
According to hospital officials, scammers have “spoofed” the number of the hospital and other medical clinics, making it appear as if the medical office is actually calling people when it is really a scammer. Once making contact with random people on the phone, the scammer then attempts to obtain personal information over the phone.
Unity Medical Center told Thunder Radio News that the hospital will never request detailed personal information through the telephone. If you receive one of these calls you are encouraged to simply hang up the phone. You can also report the call to area law enforcement.