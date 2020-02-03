Unity Medical is one of few 4-star facilities in mid-state

Unity Medical Center is one of the state’s top-rated hospitals, information verified by the Hospital Compare tool at www.medicare.gov.
Manchester’s hometown hospital ranks as one of the state’s few 4-star facilities. Williamson Medical Center is the state’s only 5-star hospital. Only three other hospitals within a 50-mile radius of Manchester were awarded a 4-star rating, making Unity Medical Center (UMC) a premier acute-care facility in the mid-state.
“This survey is used to gauge where we can improve our patient care and experience at Unity Medical Center,” explained Martha McCormick, CEO of Unity Medical Center. “While we always aim to improve in these areas, results like this 4-star rating offers vindication of the hard work of our staff every day. From administration all the way down the chain to our doctors, nurses, technicians, cafeteria staff and maintenance staff, every person at Unity is driven to provide an exceptional experience for our patients and that work is starting to show in how our patients rate us.”
That dedication to patient care is showing in survey results of patients. These Hospital Compare scores show that 88% of patients at UMC scored the hospital as a 9 or 10 (10 being the highest). That’s well above the state average, which shows that 72% of patients score their hospitals as a 9 or 10.
According to the survey results, an astounding 98% of patients reported that they were given proper information about what to do during home recovery. This is well above the state average of 86%, and the national average of 87%.
“Our goal is to provide quality healthcare to our rural community,” explained McCormick. “Part of providing that care is ensuring our patients enjoy their experience and share those experiences in the community. We also want our patients to not have to return, that is why we emphasize communication from our doctors, nurses and other caregivers, so that our patients can go home and continue to recover without having to return to our facility for the same issues.”
These survey results do not take into account the many new services being rolled out to patients at Unity Medical Center this year.
Unity launched its state-of-the-art Cardiac Telemedicine program in January of 2020, a pilot program with TriStar Centennial and Dr. Byron Haitas that allows patients at Unity to have instant access to specialists from Manchester using a robot.
Unity will soon be launching a medical detox program, as well as opening an Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.
“This is a very big year for Unity Medical Center,” stated McCormick. “We plan to improve to a 5-star rating as we step up our level of care for our patients.”
Unity Medical Center is located at 481 Interstate Dr. in Manchester.