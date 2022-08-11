Unity Medical cuts ribbon on new Rural Health Clinic

Staff with Unity Medical Center, along with community members and the Manchester Chamber of Commerce gathered at the hospital’s recently completed “Rural Health Clinic” Wednesday for a ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Located across from Unity Medical at 482 Interstate Drive, the Rural Health Clinic consolidates an entire network of family practices, and also houses women’s health and cardiac services as well as sleep services.
The project took about 18 months from concept to completion. To learn more, call 931-728-4718 or visit the Unity website here.