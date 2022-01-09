Unity Medical Center warns of scam texts

Unity Medical Center is alerting the public of a text message scam using the hospital’s name in an effort to scam victims out of money.
According to Unity officials, people are receiving text messages that claim to be from the hospital and these texts messages suggest that the intended victim owes a given amount of compensation for medical services.
Unity Medical Center says that it does not contact patients via a text message service. Do not give any payment or information if you receive one of these messages. If you have questions or think you may owe the hospital money, contact the hospital directly and ask for billing at 931-728-6354.