Unity Medical Center to host Blood Drive April 12

Unity Medical Center is proud to announce partnership with Blood Assurance for a blood drive in April.
Anyone wishing to donate blood can do so between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, April 12 at Unity Medical Center in the Bloodmobile – which will be located at 481 Interstate Drive.
“As always, we are proud to partner with Blood Assurance for this event to ensure the community has an opportunity to make a difference in the life of someone in need at a critical time,” said Unity CEO Martha McCormick.
Anyone wishing to donate is encouraged to eat a good meal and drink additional water before donating. Please avoid energy drinks and remember to bring your ID.
All donors will receive a t-shirt and donors who give twice in 2-21 will be entered to win a “side-by-side” ATV.
Schedule your donation appointment online at bloodassurance.org/umc412. You can also save time at your appointment by answering health history questions before you arrive at bloodassurance.org/quickscreen