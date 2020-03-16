Unity Medical Center prepared for COVID-19 testing

Although Unity Medical Center has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19, the hospital is capable of testing for it, this according to a press release issued by the hospital Monday, March 16. Patients must meet the following guidelines that have been set by the CDC and the THA before receiving a test:
1. Contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case
2. Travel to a high-risk international or domestic location with evidence of widespread community transmission
3. Pregnant women or immunocompromised persons
4. High-risk occupation (healthcare worker, work with elderly/at-risk populations)
5. Severe pneumonia / acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) of unknown etiology
IMPORTANT REMINDERS FROM UNITY MEDICAL CENTER
• Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing. Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay at home when you are sick
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue
• Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high-touch surfaces regularly.
• Call ahead before presenting to the ER or any physician’s office
If you are having respiratory distress or difficulty breathing, Unity Medical Center urges you to call the emergency department at 931-450-1732
For more information, please contact Unity Medical Center at 931-728-6354. Updates will be posted to the Unity Medical Center Facebook page.