Unity Medical Center implements no-visitor policy

Unity Medical Center in Manchester implemented a no visitor policy that takes effect at 6 a.m. Thursday, March 19.
The hospital said the move is to reduce spread of respiratory illness and protect staff, patients and our community.
“We apologize if it seems inconvenient, but we thank you for your patience and diligence to keep our community safe.”
There are a few visitor allowances that include:
*Pediatric patients can have 1 designated parent or caregiver
*Outpatient surgery or outpatient testing can have 1 designated caregiver
*Hospice or end of life may have 1 visitor
*Additional exceptions will be made on a case by case basis.
“Although we have not had any positive cases of COVID-19 at this time, we are not allowing visitors into the building for the safety of our patients, colleagues and community. We understand your desire to be with your loved one and know this can be scary. We want to assure you that we are doing everything possible to keep everyone safe and your loved one is receiving the very best care.
“We recommend using phone calls, texting, FaceTime or other video calling to visit with your loved one. Thank you for understanding while we make every effort to limit exposure and the spread of infection.”