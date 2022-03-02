Unity Medical Center hosting naming contest for new clinic

Unity Medical Center in Manchester has announced that its Rural Health Clinic and Manchester Family Medicine will be joining together in a brand new clinic space located at 482 Interstate Drive – which is directly across from the Unity Hospital campus.
The facility has not yet been assigned a name and Unity administrators have announced that they would like for the Coffee County Community to help decide.
To enter your name idea for the clinic, click here. The contest is open through March 14th.
A prize will be offered to the winning entry.