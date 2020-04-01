Unity Medical Center asks local leadership to issue tighter restrictions than Governor Lee

Thunder Radio News has learned through our news sources that administrators at Unity Medical Center have sent a letter to Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell, Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman and Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee, requesting that local governments go further to restrict movement and public access to business than the governor’s “Safer at Home” restrictions that were implemented Tuesday.
Thunder Radio News obtained a copy of the letter, which is signed by Unity Board of Directors Chairman Bappa Mukherji. It is below:
“While both hospitals in Coffee County are closely watching guidance from the CDC and preparing to care for an influx of COVID-19 patients, there is a practical limit to how many patients we can accommodate. Coffee County has its first confirmed case as the number of confirmed patients continues to climb in Tennessee. Undoubtedly and unfortunately, with the continued spread of the virus and better access to testing, we will see the number of patients in Coffee County grow as well. With ICU rooms, PPE, ventilators and staff in short supply, hospitals face enormous challenges and Unity Medical Center is no different. The CARES Act allocated $100 billion to hospitals and health care systems to help prepare for the coming wave of patients, but there are still no guidelines on how and when the funds will be distributed.
“At Unity, we are recommissioning our ICU unit and have set up an off-site location to care for lower acuity, non-COVID patients if we are overly taxed at our main facility. Despite diligent efforts to prepare, there is only so much that any of us can do to increase capacity for the surge. As has been widely discussed, the best chance we have to care for as many affected patients as possible is to limit the number of patients that need care at a given time. Simply put, we can care for thousands of patients, but we cannot care for thousands of patients at the same time.
“Consequently, Unity Medical Center strongly recommends that Coffee County Government take additional steps to strengthen the current “safer at home” status of the entire state. We ask that Coffee County residents be required to restrict travel to only if absolutely essential. We encourage people to go outside to exercise, but should not congregate anywhere, inside or out. All essential businesses with public access (e.g. grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) should be required to limit the number of people in the establishment at any given time to maintain social distancing guidelines, with others waiting in their vehicles. We urge any such business to screen customers before allowing access if access is necessary. We believe the “carry out only” or “delivery” method which has been mandated on restaurants should be mandated on all essential businesses when at all possible. Moreover, Coffee County should coordinate with neighboring counties to promote similar practices to limit travel outside the county.”
“We understand the burden and inconvenience such a policy will place on residents and businesses. However, limiting interpersonal interaction is quite literally a matter of life or death. We have witnessed the devastating potential of the virus in New York, New Jersey, Seattle, Italy, Iran and Spain without appropriate containment measures. What many might label as overreaction today may be viewed as the steps that turned the tables on the fight against this virus. ANY slowing of the spread will increase our chance of caring for and saving more patients.”
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell told Thunder Radio that he has reviewed the letter and a lengthy meeting was held with leaders Wednesday afternoon.
“Right now, as a county, if we start issuing orders and things like that going against the Governor, I feel like we are really swimming upstream at that point,” explained Cordell. “We really want to encourage everyone to stay home if at all possible and practice social distancing guidelines put forth by the CDC. We have to work together in this and we will come out stronger on the other side.
“If you don’t have to be out, then by all means, please, stay home, wash your hands and take care of yourself.”
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, there are now 2,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This includes one confirmed case in Coffee County, 200 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. However, TDH informed Coffee County officials late Wednesday that there are now three confirmed cases in Coffee County.
Lab reports of positive cases are reported to health departments and added as soon as possible.
