Unity has tested 33 patients for COVID-19; issues statement reminding public of CDC testing guidelines

Unity Medical Center in Manchester issued a press release late Wednesday informing local residents of COVID-19 testing information at the facility and some of the processes involved. As of Wednesday, the hospital has tested 33 patients, with 10 negative tests and the remaining 23 tests still outstanding as “labs are behind 7-12 days in reporting results.”
“Unity Medical Center’s top priority is always providing the best care for our patients and community. The staff at Unity is working tirelessly to ensure that each of our patients receives the appropriate care,” Unity said in a press release.
The remainder of the press release states:
Although [labs] are working hard to catch up, it is a difficult task. As healthcare providers around the country receive additional test kits, more tests are performed, the labs receive larger numbers of samples and the labs work diligently to reduce the turnaround time. Below are guidelines followed by Unity Medical Center.
The CDC and Tennessee Department of Health have issued criteria that must be met before Unity can test a patient for COVID-19. The criteria are:
Symptoms:
*Fever
*Cough and or difficulty breathing
Priority 1:
*Hospitalized patients with symptoms
*Symptomatic healthcare workers
Priority 2:
*Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms
*Patient 65 years of age and older with symptoms
*Patients with underlying conditions and symptoms
*First responders with symptoms
Priority 3:
*Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms
*Individuals who do not meet any of the above categories with symptoms
*Healthcare workers and first responders
*Individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing high COVID-19 hospitilization
If you believe that you or a family member needs to be tested, please call your primary care provider or call Unity at 931-450-1730. Patients seeking testing should not walk into a medical clinic or the hospital per CDC guidelines. If your primary care provider orders a COVID-19 test, please call Unity at 931-450-1765 to schedule it. Everyone scheduled for a test will be given specific instructions of exactly how to proceed since CDC guidelines limit patients from entering a hospital for a test. Unity has set up a safe and effective process to test patients that meet state and federal recommendations.
“We know that this is a difficult and scary time for a lot of people, and we understand your concerns regarding your health and the health of your loved ones. Please rest assured that we at Unity are doing everything we can to provide safe and effective care for you. We appreciate all the support we have received from this amazing community and thank you for understanding the position all hospitals are in during this time. We would also like to thank our dedicated staff of employees working on the front lines as we confront this novel disease. We will continue to provide updates pertaining to COVID-19 and our testing capabilities until this subs