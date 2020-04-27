Unity expands, adds pulmonary telemedicine

Unity Medical Center, in partnership with TriStar Centennial, is proud to announce that Dr. Jackson Wray will be performing consults for pulmonary telemedicine at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
Unity announced in December that it would employ a state-of-the-art robot that will allow patients at UMC instant access to specialists while being a patient at Unity. UMC was the first hospital to partner with TriStar Centennial for cardiac telemedicine and has since added psychiatric telemedicine, and now, pulmonary.
“This parentship with Unity Medical Center and TriStar will allow our patients in this community to have access to quality doctors without having to drive long distances,” stated Martha McCormick, CEO at Unity Medical Center. “We continue to strive for programs like these to ensure that rural healthcare in Coffee County is strong and our residents have access to lifesaving care.
“For our patients to have instant access to a prestigious specialist such as Dr. Wray right here in Manchester is a great step forward for our community. We are thankful for him and TriStar Centennial for this partnership.”
Dr. Wray has been practicing with the TriStar Medical Group Frist Clinic since 2007, focusing on Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine.
He will be doing consults for pulmonary telemedicine.
Dr. Wray graduated Magna Cum Laude from Dartmouth College prior to attending Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, TN, where he graduated in May 2000.
After completing his residency at Vanderbilt, he served as a Pulmonary & Critical Care Fellow at the University of California San Diego. Dr. Wray has multiple publications and presentations relating to pulmonary medicine and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease, Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine, and Sleep Medicine.
Unity Medical Center is located at 481 Interstate Dr. in Manchester, TN.