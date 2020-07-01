Unity ER department access will be altered on Friday during renovations

Unity Medical Center continues with extensive renovations to the hospital campus at 481 Interstate Dr.
On Friday, July 3, patients, workers, vendors and visitors should be aware that the hospital plans to begin pouring new concrete outside the emergency room entrance – which will close this entrance temporarily.
Patients who need emergency treatment will need to go to the glass door in the back – signage will be posted in order to direct you in the right direction. The emergency department entrance will re-open on Saturday.
“This is just another step in ongoing renovations to improve and enhance our building at Unity Medical Center,” said Martha McCormick, CEO of UMC. “We are focused on reinvesting in patient experience, as well as enhancing the building to a point where our community can be proud of its hospital.”
In recent weeks, Unity Medical Center has added new patient beds, bedside tables, completed emergency department renovations, repainted interior rooms, painted the Helipad and completely reworked the front of the hospital with new paint and stone features. New signage for the interior and exterior of the building will also be added soon.
