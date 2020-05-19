Unity awarded $500K grant

Tuesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the final distribution of $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants to support smaller hospitals that are facing financial strain due to the ongoing response to COVID-19.
“Our small and rural hospitals play a critical role in their communities, providing both necessary care to patients and good-paying jobs to residents, and we’re proud to support these hospitals through such unprecedented times,” said Gov. Lee. “We’ll continue to work with hospitals across our state and the federal government to ensure hospitals have the resources they need to maintain operations and serve their communities well.”
Spread across 29 hospitals in 28 counties, the grants help smaller hospitals bridge funding gaps created by reduced patient volumes while federal funds become available. Applicants were required to demonstrate that they are actively pursuing available federal relief. Grants were capped at $500,000. This includes a $500,000 grant awarded to Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
A full list of the hospitals receiving grants is below:
Henderson County Community Hospital Henderson $ 500,000
Henry County Medical Center Henry $ 500,000
Houston County Community Hospital Houston $ 498,000
Lauderdale Community Hospital Lauderdale $ 500,000
Lincoln Medical Center Lincoln $ 500,000
Macon Hospital, Inc. Macon $ 500,000
NorthCrest Medical Center Robertson $ 500,000
Rhea Medical Center Rhea $ 500,000
Sweetwater Hospital Association Monroe $ 500,000
Three Rivers Hospital Humphreys $ 500,000
Unity Medical Center Coffee $ 500,000
Franklin Woods Community Hospital Washington $ 136,545
Hancock County Hospital Hancock $ 500,000
Hawkins County Memorial Hospital Hawkins $ 250,000
Johnson County Community Hospital Johnson $ 500,000
Sycamore Shoals Hospital Carter $ 136,545
Unicoi County Hospital Unicoi $ 136,545
Baptist Memorial – Carroll County Carroll $ 250,000
Baptist Memorial – Tipton Tipton $ 136,545
Baptist Memorial – Union City Obion $ 136,545
Claiborne Medical Center Claiborne $ 136,545
Cumberland Medical Center, Inc. Cumberland $ 136,545
Fort Loudoun Medical Center Monroe $ 136,545
Leconte Medical Center Sevier $ 136,545
Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System Hamblen $ 136,545
Roane Medical Center Roane $ 136,545
Erlanger Bledsoe Bledsoe $ 500,000
Marshall Medical Center Marshall $ 500,000
Wayne Medical Center Wayne $ 500,000
