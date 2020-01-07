Unity announces partnership with TriStar Centennial doctor for telemedicine

Unity Medical Center, in partnership with TriStar Centennial, is proud to announce that Dr. Byron Haitas will be performing consults for cardiac telemedicine at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
Unity announced last month that it will employ a state-of-the-art robot that will allow patients at UMC instant access to cardiology specialists while being a patient at Unity.
UMC is the first hospital to partner with TriStar Centennial for cardiac telemedicine.
“This partnership with Unity Medical Center and TriStar will allow our patients in this community to have access to quality doctors without having to drive long distances,” stated Martha McCormick, CEO of Unity Medical Center. “We continue to strive for programs like these to ensure that rural healthcare in Coffee County is strong and our residents have access to life-saving care. “For our patients to have instant access to a prestigious specialist such as Dr. Haitas right here in Manchester is a great step forward for our community. We are thankful for him and TriStar Centennial for this partnership.”
Dr. Haitas joined Centennial Heart in 2015. He has practiced with the First Cardiology at TriStar Centennial Medical Center for 25 years. Upon moving to Nashville, he actually completed a fellowship in cardiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he served as Assistant Professor of Medicine and Interim Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab.
Dr. Haitas graduated Cum Laude from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. After completing his internship and residency at Johannesburg Hospital, he served as research fellow at the University of Oxford & Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford, England. Dr. Haitas also served as a
Registrar in Internal Medicine and Cardiologist at Johannesburg Hospital and the Head of the Department of Cardiology at JG Sitijdom Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. After this he moved to Nashville.
Unity Medical Center is located at 481 Interstate Dr. in Manchester, TN.