United Way of Hwy 55 to host Grant Writing Workshop

United Way of Hwy 55 is excited to announce that they will be hosting a Grant Writing Workshop on July 27th. Bonnie Gamble will be presenting her extensive knowledge and background in Grant Writing. For their partner nonprofits the event is free, and for other community members it is only $15. Lunch will be provided. To register you can use the QR codes or go to https://highway55unitedway.org/non-profit-assistance-clinic/ and scroll down to the bottom.
Presenter-Bonnie Gamble:
Education
B.A. degree in History from Purdue University
M.A. degree in Public History from Middle Tennessee State University
Graduate of Indiana Executive Development Program
Employment
1994-1996 Recreation Programmer, Manchester Parks and Recreation Department
1996-2005 Director of Parks and Recreation, Manchester Parks and Recreation Department
2005-2009 Assistant Director of Recreation Educational Services, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
2009 to 2021 Director of Parks and Recreation, Manchester Parks and Recreation Department
Experience
2012 to present Chair of the Coffee County Health Council
Facilitator of the Move Manchester Healthy Tennessee team
President of Tennessee Recreation Parks Association 2011-2012
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for Children)
Board Member of Still Waters Ministry for support of Single Parent families.
“During time serving as Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Manchester, I have developed the Little Duck River Greenway system, expanded softball fields, developed a new soccer park, lead a $7.5 million dollar project for an Indoor Recreation Complex and implemented programs and staffing. I have written and administered grant funded projects that have brought close to $4,000,000 of improvements to the Parks and Recreation Department. 90% of cost of the Little Duck River Greenway came from grants and donations. I managed a $11,000,000 grant funds for the State of Tennessee from 2005-2009. Types of successful grant applications are, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, National Recreation and Parks Association, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Department of Economic and Community Development, and Appalachian Regional Counsel.”