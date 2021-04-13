United Way of Highway 55 still accepting applications for allocation cycle

The Director of United Way of Highway 55, Ashley Abraham, is reminding non profits that this is the time to apply for allocations from the organization.
United Way of Highway 55 allocations process has begun. Each year, United Way of Highway 5 strives to reach and receive more applications in all 3 counties served – Coffee, Moore and Warren. Last year, there were 22 applicants. Any non profits wishing to apply should email Ashley Abraham directly at director@highway55unitedway.org.
United Way prides itself on being a safe, effective outlet for donors to make a difference in their community. We raise funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated resources, and organize fundraisers so we can make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. We distribute funds strategically to our partner local nonprofits. Nonprofits submit applications, which our allocation committee reviews every year. The committee members are a diverse group consisted of our Board members, community leaders, and gold donors. Through this process, we identify how organizations in our community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services. We allocate funds to incentivize collaboration and support effective services. By giving to UWHWY55, you are contributing to a strategic effort to make our communities stronger, while supporting many needed missions.
For more information about United Way of Highway 55 go to http://highway55unitedway.org/. Again, to request an application email director@highway55unitedway.org. The applicants can email the application back or send to 101 W Lincoln St, Tullahoma TN 37388. If you have further questions contact Ashley Abraham, UWHWY55 Executive Director, at 931-455-5678.